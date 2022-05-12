News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Business

Couple about to leave north Norfolk fish and chip shop

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:32 PM May 12, 2022
Alberts Fish Bar in Holt.

Alberts Fish Bar in Holt. - Credit: Alberts Fish Bar

A north Norfolk fish and chip shop is about to change hands.

Dennis and Maggie Keeire are leaving Alberts Fish Bar in Albert Street, Holt, after running the chippy for the past six years. 

Mr Keeire said they were no longer able to carry on, as his wife had developed severe arthritis. 

He said: "It has always been a family business, and now we are selling on."

The chippy will be open until Saturday midday to 1.30pm and again 4.30pm-7pm, and Mr Keeire said it should reopen under new owners next week. 

He said: "As this is our last week of trading we would like to thank all of our customers for their loyalty especially through the winter months and the pandemic. We would like to wish all the best to the new owners."

