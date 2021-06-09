News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Business support service coming to three more towns

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:58 AM June 9, 2021   
Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Cromer division.

County councillor Tim Adams said he was pleased a business and IP centre was coming to Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrat

Budding businesspeople in north Norfolk will soon have an extra resource to draw on thanks to a new service coming to public libraries in Cromer and Wroxham. 

The two libraries, along with Wymondham library, are to be kitted out with business and IP centre (BIPC) spaces, resources and services.

Tim Adams, county councillor for Cromer, said he was delighted with the initiative.

Mr Adams said: “I really welcome the addition of a BIPC Local to the town. The past year has been so challenging to businesses of all sizes. This enhanced local support will give an extra boost to Cromer and the surrounding area as we strive to recover from the pandemic.”

Cromer Library.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Cromer Library will get new business and IP centre services.

Margaret Dewsbury, the council's communities and partnerships cabinet member, added: “The provision of more local-based business support will give customers the information, skills and connections to start up, protect and grow their business."

The services are funded by the government and Norfolk County Council’s economic development service.

BIPC services are already on offer at public libraries in Norwich, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and Thetford.

