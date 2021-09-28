New £760k 'lifeline' Covid grant launched by council
- Credit: Supplied by Richard Kershaw
A new £760,000 fund for businesses impacted by coronavirus has been launched by North Norfolk District Council.
The Business Recovery and Resilience Grant, described as a "vital lifeline", will fund both capital and one-off revenue costs, with a minimum grant of £2,500 and a maximum grant application of £25,000 to businesses affected by the pandemic.
Over £126m in Covid support has now been awarded from the council to local businesses.
Councillor Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said that securing the top-up fund was "a remarkable achievement by officers of the council".
"As a result we are now launching a new discretionary scheme to support the recovery of the local economy," he added.
Mr Kershaw urged all eligible businesses to apply. A panel will then pay consideration to three key areas: digitalisation, the visitor economy and the care sector.
Applications can be made from October 11.