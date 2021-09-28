News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New £760k 'lifeline' Covid grant launched by council

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:43 PM September 28, 2021   
Richard Kershaw, Liberal Democrat candidate for Priory in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council el

Councillor Richard Kershaw, North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for sustainable growth. - Credit: Supplied by Richard Kershaw

A new £760,000 fund for businesses impacted by coronavirus has been launched by North Norfolk District Council.

The Business Recovery and Resilience Grant, described as a "vital lifeline", will fund both capital and one-off revenue costs, with a minimum grant of £2,500 and a maximum grant application of £25,000 to businesses affected by the pandemic.

Over £126m in Covid support has now been awarded from the council to local businesses.

Businesses in north Norfolk impacted by the pandemic can apply for funds from the new Business Recovery and Resilience Grant. - Credit: Pixabay/No-longer-here

Councillor Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said that securing the top-up fund was "a remarkable achievement by officers of the council".

"As a result we are now launching a new discretionary scheme to support the recovery of the local economy," he added.

Mr Kershaw urged all eligible businesses to apply. A panel will then pay consideration to three key areas: digitalisation, the visitor economy and the care sector.

Applications can be made from October 11.

North Norfolk District Council
