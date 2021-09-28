New £760k 'lifeline' Covid grant launched by council

Published: 12:43 PM September 28, 2021

A new £760,000 fund for businesses impacted by coronavirus has been launched by North Norfolk District Council.

The Business Recovery and Resilience Grant, described as a "vital lifeline", will fund both capital and one-off revenue costs, with a minimum grant of £2,500 and a maximum grant application of £25,000 to businesses affected by the pandemic.

Over £126m in Covid support has now been awarded from the council to local businesses.

Businesses in north Norfolk impacted by the pandemic can apply for funds from the new Business Recovery and Resilience Grant. - Credit: Pixabay/No-longer-here

Councillor Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said that securing the top-up fund was "a remarkable achievement by officers of the council".

"As a result we are now launching a new discretionary scheme to support the recovery of the local economy," he added.

Mr Kershaw urged all eligible businesses to apply. A panel will then pay consideration to three key areas: digitalisation, the visitor economy and the care sector.

Applications can be made from October 11.