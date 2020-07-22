Search

How businesses in Cromer plan to cope with new face covering rules

PUBLISHED: 16:35 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 22 July 2020

Emma Dent, owner of Upstairs Downstairs in Cromer, has not worked out how she will cope with the new rules on face coverings in shops. Picture: STAFF

The new regulations on the compulsory wearing of masks in shops come into force on Friday, July 24, and businesses in Cromer have mixed views on it.

Shoppers will have to wear a face mask or covering when entering stores in England to prevent a second wave of coronavirus.

Police have been given powers to enforce the measures regarding face coverings, including issuing a fine of £100 for those who do not comply and refuse to wear a face mask on either public transport or in shops.

Julie Cole, who runs Benedicts Cove giftshop in Garden Street with her son Benedict, said: “I think people are going to wear them, as it’s mandatory.

“We will probably have one or two face masks to offer them, if they don’t have masks. We are a small family business and quite welcoming. We’ve been closed for so many months because of coronavirus, that we cannot afford to turn customers away if they don’t wear masks.

“It’s not my job to police it. It’s between them (customers) and their consciences. My son and I both wear visors and there’s a screen on the counter.

“But I’m not foreseeing any problems. Customers are not wearing masks now, but we don’t get stroppy customers.”

One shop assistant, who did not wish to be named. said: “At least people will then know what they are supposed to be doing. A lot of customers are already wearing masks in the shop.”

Emma Dent, owner of Upstairs Downstairs in Church Street, said: “To be honest, I’ve got no idea how I’m going to play it.

“I have a friend who cannot wear a mask because of serious medical issues, so she’s very anxious about it.

“Behind the counter we don’t have to wear masks. But there are only two police officers in Cromer and they cannot police all the shops every day.”

The new rules do not apply to those who are not able to put on, wear or remove a face covering because of a physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability.

