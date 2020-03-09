Grandmother's rucksack returned to her with phone and camera missing

Janet Munro appealed through the EDP for the return of her rucksack, which she left on a Sanders bus. Picture: supplied by Janet Munro Archant

A grandmother's rucksack has been returned to her after she left it on a Sanders bus - but some of the contents were missing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Janet Munro, 79, left it on the 12.20pm service from North Walsham to Mundesley on Wednesday, March 4.

Mrs Munro, from Marina Road, Mundesley, appealed through the EDP for its return, but feared that it had been stolen.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I'm feeling much happier now.

"My brother received a telephone call from a lady in Cromer who had my rucksack, her son and partner had found it on the day it went missing.

"He collected it and brought it back to me. It was found by the Suffield Park bus-stop in Cromer.

"My camera and mobile phone are gone, plus a small amount of money, but my bank card, bus pass and all my personal bits and pieces, including photographs of my grandchildren, are there."