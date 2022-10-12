Core blimey! The Norfolk farm reviving little-known apples

Andrea and Nick Lyons with their stall at their orchard selling many different varieties of apples. - Credit: Denise Bradley

They can be soft or crunchy, sweet or bitter, red or green andjust about everything in between.

They're apples, and although you may not believe it from the limited range supermarkets stock, they're the UK's most diverse fruit with more than 2,500 varieties.

Nick Lyons in his orchard at East Ruston, picking Norfolk Royal apples. - Credit: Denise Bradley

And now a revival of Britain's lesser-spotted apples - many with links to local folklore and history - is on.

"The Norfolk Royal variety has a history going back to 1620," says Andrea Lyons, who runs small orchard with husband Nick, in East Ruston, near Stalham.

Nick Lyons in his orchard at East Ruston, pulling along his pick of Doctor Harvey cooking apples. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It was first discovered in North Walsham. When you bite into it the flesh is a little pink underneath and the juice will run down your arm.

"The reason why they've fallen out of fashion is they don't suit modern marketing techniques - some just don't keep. But others, which we get from the beginning of November, can store and we'll still be eating them in April."

Andrea Lyons and Dusk the dog, check their pick of Doctor Harvey cooking apples at their orchard at East Ruston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Also among the 30-odd local varieties the Lyons' grow are the Banns - which Mrs Lyons says looks like a pineapple and tastes like one too - and Beefing, a cooking apple which can be used to make rings when cored and dried.

"They come out a bit like banana chips," says Mrs Lyons.

Retired Mr Lyons, 68, used to be a newspaper photographer, and Mrs Lyons, 58, was in advertising and administration.

Around 25 years ago they set about transforming their six-acre Burnells Farm with a mixed, traditional hedge and around 160 fruit trees.

Norfolk Royal apples picked at the Lyon's orchard at East Ruston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"A long time before all of this became fashionable we thought we'd get some orchards established," Mrs Lyons says.

"A neighbouring village to us, Honing, used to be a very big apple concern back in the day, so we're on the doorstep of some history here."

Different apple varieties picked at the Lyon's orchard at East Ruston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

They gladly welcome visitors who come to see and buy their apples.

Some people have just a passing interest, and others are 'apple buffs' and take detailed notes about the fruit they buy.

Nick Lyons at the stall at his oracherd at East Ruston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"At last we're seeing the fruits of our labours," says Mrs Lyons.

"We sell six apples for £1, which knocks Tesco into a cocked hat. And it's been an exceptional year, mainly due to the blossom not being interrupted by any frost."