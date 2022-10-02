Gallery
Gin house, restaurant and cocktail bar among big plans for 'boutique' hotel
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A restaurant, cocktail bar and gin house are among the additions to a boutique hotel in north Norfolk - where the new owners are hoping to make the place part of the local community.
Sally Davis and Joanna Betts bought Burlington Berties, on St Nicholas Close in Sheringham, in June 2021 and after opening for the summer season they closed and began renovations in January this year.
They added an extra bedroom, bringing the total to 10, as well as a new open kitchen, a restaurant and a gin house on the lawn.
The renovation took 12 weeks and cost approximately £190,000.
Before moving to Sheringham, Ms Davis and Ms Betts lived in Leicester, where they ran a restaurant called the North Bar and Kitchen for eight years, with Ms Betts the chef.
But during the coronavirus lockdown, they began to re-evaluate their lives.
Ms Davis said: "I think for a lot of people Covid changed people's perception on life in one way or another."
Most Read
- 1 New housing development bid for north Norfolk village
- 2 Viral TikTok video of woman's stutter at Starbucks get 3.5m views
- 3 Former pub to reopen as seafood restaurant
- 4 Mayor who had cardiac arrest helps launch new defibrillator
- 5 Hundreds of rats killed in baiting programme after numbers boom
- 6 Widow lost for words after being reunited with dog lost for four weeks
- 7 Gin house, restaurant and cocktail bar among big plans for 'boutique' hotel
- 8 7 of the biggest Christmas markets to visit in Norfolk in 2022
- 9 'I've loved every minute' Q&A with Steffan Aquarone
- 10 Coastal salon praised for beauty treatments with top gong
She had been working for local government during the day and at the restaurant in the evenings.
"I didn't realise I was on this hamster wheel and then you get off it, and when everything stops, and you think, 'how did I even do it?'," she added.
They started looking for a new venture and found the hotel in Sheringham, which is an hour's drive from Old Hunstanton, where Ms Davis' parents live.
While the move was a massive risk, leaving behind a "thriving" restaurant, they have been helped to settle into the slower pace of life in north Norfolk by their three dogs - christened by locals as 'the Burlington Boys' - during walks on the promenade in the morning.
The gin house, which opened during the summer, has also contributed to the warm reception from locals.
Open from 5pm to 8pm, the venue serves their own gin, called 42 North.
The restaurant will start serving meals in October, and will be open to both hotel residents and the community.
There are also plans to open a cocktail bar in the style of New York and London venues, with booths and table service, to open in the new year.
"We want to make sure the hotel is part of the community," Ms Davis said.
Burlington Berties was built in 1911, with the Edwardian building being a stone's throw from the beach.