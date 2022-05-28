Norfolk man dressed as Henry VIII launches special Jubilee railway
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
A man impersonating Henry VIII greeted passengers on a north Norfolk steam train on the first day of the heritage railway's special Jubilee celebrations.
Bure Valley Railway launched its Jubilee Journeys line on Saturday (May 28).
A breezy but sunny day saw the youngest passengers receive free Union Jack flags which they then waved from the windows as the train departed from the station.
And Andrew Taylor, 60, dressed in a mock Tudor costume, stood on the platform giving visitors the opportunity to meet and have a photo taken with 'Henry VIII'.
The 60-year-old, who lives outside Aylsham in Ingworth village, specialises in historical re-enactments.
His life as Henry VIII began in 2020, when a group in the UK were searching for a lookalike of the Tudor king.
"I said I'm just about the same size and shape, unfortunately," Mr Taylor said.
He spent the first lockdown making the costume, and when restrictions were eased, he travelled with the group, performing as the royal most famous for his six marriages.
Most Read
- 1 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend
- 2 8 places where you can see fireworks for free in Norfolk for the jubilee
- 3 Former coastal restaurant up for auction
- 4 Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in Norfolk
- 5 New woodfired pizza restaurant could open in Norfolk town
- 6 Book shop partners open new branch for second-hand volumes
- 7 Seaside ramp reopens following restoration work after erosion
- 8 New car boot to take place monthly after early success
- 9 Stunning 'Lady of the Wood' carved statue revealed at park
- 10 See inside 'stylish' barn conversion for sale in north Norfolk
Mr Taylor has recently gone independent, and sometimes works with his step-daughter and step-son.
"It's fantastically rewarding work," he said.
Mr Taylor did not enjoy history at school, because back then it was very dry, but since he has become a history buff, he said.
"Now we present it to children in a way they can digest it more easily.
"The response today has been fantastic. People have been incredible."
Katie Melton, marketing manager for Bure Valley Railway, said that it was a sunny day for the start of the jubilee celebrations.
Three steam engines and one diesel engine are running until June 5.
Trains run between Aylsham and Wroxham, with return journeys departing from both, and the stations will be decorated.
There is also be a royal activity for children to complete and free Union Jack Flags for all youngsters to wave out of the windows.
The Bure Valley Railway is Norfolk’s longest narrow gauge steam railway and all trains have special wheelchair-accessible coaches.
There is free parking and disabled toilet facilities at both stations.
Pre-booking online is advisable to avoid disappointment at bvrw.co.uk
As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service.
Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available to preorder with £2 off the £9.99 cover price. To find out more, go online to www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee