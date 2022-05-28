News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Norfolk man dressed as Henry VIII launches special Jubilee railway

Daniel Hickey

Published: 5:38 PM May 28, 2022
Andrew Taylor as Henry the VIII welcoming guests at Bure Valley Railway, part of this weeks Jubliee

A man impersonating Henry VIII greeted passengers on a north Norfolk steam train on the first day of the heritage railway's special Jubilee celebrations.

Bure Valley Railway launched its Jubilee Journeys line on Saturday (May 28).

A breezy but sunny day saw the youngest passengers receive free Union Jack flags which they then waved from the windows as the train departed from the station.

Rebecca, Thomas, Andrew Taylo, Katie Melton, Matt Howard, Nick Howard and Simon Valentine at Bure Va

And Andrew Taylor, 60, dressed in a mock Tudor costume, stood on the platform giving visitors the opportunity to meet and have a photo taken with 'Henry VIII'.

The 60-year-old, who lives outside Aylsham in Ingworth village, specialises in historical re-enactments.

His life as Henry VIII began in 2020, when a group in the UK were searching for a lookalike of the Tudor king.

Rebecca as Catherine Howard, Andrew Taylor as Henry the VIII and Thomas as Henrys servant welcoming

"I said I'm just about the same size and shape, unfortunately," Mr Taylor said.

He spent the first lockdown making the costume, and when restrictions were eased, he travelled with the group, performing as the royal most famous for his six marriages.

Mr Taylor has recently gone independent, and sometimes works with his step-daughter and step-son.

"It's fantastically rewarding work," he said.

Mr Taylor did not enjoy history at school, because back then it was very dry, but since he has become a history buff, he said.

"Now we present it to children in a way they can digest it more easily.

"The response today has been fantastic. People have been incredible."

Andrew Taylor as Henry the VIII welcoming guests at Bure Valley Railway, part of this weeks Jubliee

Katie Melton, marketing manager for Bure Valley Railway, said that it was a sunny day for the start of the jubilee celebrations.

Three steam engines and one diesel engine are running until June 5.

Rebecca as Catherine Howard, Andrew Taylor as Henry the VIII and Thomas as Henrys servant welcoming

Trains run between Aylsham and Wroxham, with return journeys departing from both, and the stations will be decorated.

There is also be a royal activity for children to complete and free Union Jack Flags for all youngsters to wave out of the windows.

The Bure Valley Railway is Norfolk’s longest narrow gauge steam railway and all trains have special wheelchair-accessible coaches.

Rebecca as Catherine Howard and Andrew Taylor as Henry the viii welcoming guests at Bure Valley Rail

There is free parking and disabled toilet facilities at both stations.

Pre-booking online is advisable to avoid disappointment at bvrw.co.uk

