Heritage railway wins green award for 'e-coal' trials

Bure Valley Railway has been involved in trials of 'e-coal' which is a blend of coal dust and waste biomass from olive oil production. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

A steam railway powered by waste from olive oil production has won a green award for its innovative approach.

Bure Valley Railway was the winner of the Heritage Railway Association (HRA) award for environmental innovation for its work on sustainable steam.

Over the last year, the railway has been developing and trialling 'e-coal' for heritage use.

'E-coal' is made up of waste biomass from olive oil production companies, blended with coal dust, which gives a 42pc reduction in carbon emissions.

Further trials are taking place this week.

The railway was also runner-up in the HRA outstanding visitor attraction category at the ceremony held on Saturday, March 19.

Andrew Barnes, managing director, said: "We are proud to be taking a leading role in the environmental sustainability of steam railways and at the same time recognised as one of the top steam railways in the country."