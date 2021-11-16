Work to start on replacement of Budgens following fire

An artists' impression of how the new Budgens supermarket in Holt will look. - Credit: Supplied by C T Baker Group

Workers are getting ready to start building a town's new supermarket, after its former store was destroyed in a devastating fire.

CT Baker Group said contractors would move onto the site at Kerridge Way in Holt to start the project on Monday, November 22, on the footprint of the previous Budgens of Holt supermarket.

Sandra Taylor-Meeds, the store's manager for more than 30 years, will work alongside CT Baker's new managing director Carl Milton on overseeing the project.

Sandra Taylor-Meeds, general manager of Budgens of Holt. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Lincolnshire-based Havercroft Construction is building the store, which should be finished within about a year. A temporary supermarket set up opposite the site will continue to operate until the new store opens.

The temporary Budgens of Holt store, which will continue to operate until the new permanent store is built. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Budgens of Holt burned down on June 20, 2020, due to an electrical fault.

Firefighters worked through the fight to stop the flames spreading to neighbouring buildings, and although no-one was injured in the blaze, little was able to be salvaged from the remains of the supermarket.