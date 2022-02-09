'What makes Holt special?' - Murals brighten up Budgens construction site
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022
A construction site for a new supermarket replacing one destroyed by a fire has been decorated with murals by schoolchildren and local artists.
The first installment of artwork was unveiled on Wednesday (February 9) on Kerridge Way in Holt, where the new Budgens is being built after the original store burned down in June 2020.
The CT Baker Group, which owns the shop, launched the project to brighten up the site by inviting local artists, schools and organisations to express their interpretation of the question: 'What makes Holt special to you?'
One of the colourful creations was headed by Davina Landers who runs Wild by Nature, a forest school based at Holt Country Park.
The group painted their woodland scenery inspired by nature and the changing of the seasons, and invited park visitors to add their handprints and own inspirational words.
Susan Metté, from Weybourne Costal Art Group, said that many aspects of Holt and the surrounding areas, including the Poppy Line steam railway, influenced their painting.
"We are very fortunate to live here," she added.
Carl Milton, managing director of the CT Baker Group, said: “We were overwhelmed with the response the art project received and we’re so grateful to everyone who donated their time to make it a reality.
"The artists have used a plethora of colour and creativity to capture the idyllic scenery and iconic landmarks of Holt, which promotes our town in such a positive way.”
Nick Baker, senior family director, said: “The murals show a clear sense of community spirit found in our town.
"The local community supported our team members and nearby residents on the night of the fire, and these artistic creations sum up the continuation of this spirit beautifully.
"We would like to thank the artists, and also Havercroft Construction Ltd for their donation of materials towards the project."
The art murals will be on display throughout the duration of the supermarket rebuild, with a completion date of winter 2022.
To read more about the artists or to find out all the latest building developments visit www.budgensofholt.co.uk