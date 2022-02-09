News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'What makes Holt special?' - Murals brighten up Budgens construction site

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:01 PM February 9, 2022
CT Baker director, left, Nick Baker, and managing director, Carl Milton, second left, with the Coast

CT Baker director, left, Nick Baker, and managing director, Carl Milton, second left, with the Coastal Art Group and their mural along the new Budgens construction site wall at Holt. From third left, Susan Metté, Pelham Clark, Jenny Kerry, Lena Rutter, Megan Brown, and Christine Edwards. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A construction site for a new supermarket replacing one destroyed by a fire has been decorated with murals by schoolchildren and local artists.

The first installment of artwork was unveiled on Wednesday (February 9) on Kerridge Way in Holt, where the new Budgens is being built after the original store burned down in June 2020.

The CT Baker Group, which owns the shop, launched the project to brighten up the site by inviting local artists, schools and organisations to express their interpretation of the question: 'What makes Holt special to you?'

Carl Milton, CT Baker managing director, left, with from second left, Jess Read, whose idea the art

Carl Milton, CT Baker managing director, left, with from second left, Jess Read, whose idea the art was; Sandra Taylor-Meeds, Budgens manager, and Nick Baker, CT Baker director, with the murals by community groups along the new Budgens construction site wall at Holt. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

One of the colourful creations was headed by Davina Landers who runs Wild by Nature, a forest school based at Holt Country Park.

The group painted their woodland scenery inspired by nature and the changing of the seasons, and invited park visitors to add their handprints and own inspirational words.

Emily Thompson-Bell, left, and Michelle Bullock of the Holt Primary School, with the school's mural

Emily Thompson-Bell, left, and Michelle Bullock of the Holt Primary School, with the school's mural on the Budgens construction site wall at Holt. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Susan Metté, from Weybourne Costal Art Group, said that many aspects of Holt and the surrounding areas, including the Poppy Line steam railway, influenced their painting.

"We are very fortunate to live here," she added.

Carl Milton, managing director of the CT Baker Group, said: “We were overwhelmed with the response the art project received and we’re so grateful to everyone who donated their time to make it a reality.

"The artists have used a plethora of colour and creativity to capture the idyllic scenery and iconic landmarks of Holt, which promotes our town in such a positive way.”

Nick Baker, senior family director, said: “The murals show a clear sense of community spirit found in our town.

"The local community supported our team members and nearby residents on the night of the fire, and these artistic creations sum up the continuation of this spirit beautifully.

Some of the murals by local community groups along the Budgens construction site wall at Holt. Pictu

Some of the murals by local community groups along the Budgens construction site wall at Holt - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

"We would like to thank the artists, and also Havercroft Construction Ltd for their donation of materials towards the project."

The art murals will be on display throughout the duration of the supermarket rebuild, with a completion date of winter 2022.

The site for the new Budgens store at Holt, where the foundations have been laid. Picture: DENISE BR

The site for the new Budgens store at Holt, where the foundations have been laid - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

To read more about the artists or to find out all the latest building developments visit www.budgensofholt.co.uk

