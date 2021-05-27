Draft designs for new Cromer play equipment revealed
- Credit: Kompan / Cromer Town Council
Draft proposals for some much-needed new play equipment at two sites in Cromer have been revealed.
Talks are currently under way between councillors and play equipment designers to improve existing facilities at Fearns Park and introduce some long-overdue play equipment at Browns Hill in the town.
Tim Adams, Norfolk County Councillor for Cromer and his colleagues have been working on the project to improve facilities, which in the case of Fearns Park have existed since the 1960s.
Mr Adams said the plan was to not only improve the provision of play equipment available but also ensure there were accessible facilities for all children.
He said: "They began building [Brownshills] in 1977 and since then they have talked about equipment, they should have play equipment at the site and for some reasons that aren't very clear it's never been done," he said.
Mr Adams said the aim was to install play equipment that complemented the area and would be approaching residents for their feedback on the draft proposals in the coming weeks.
