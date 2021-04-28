Support worker shaves head to celebrate Queen's birthday

Published: 12:36 PM April 28, 2021

A support worker has shaved his head in order to raise money for charity whilst celebrating the Queen's birthday.

Samuel Hales, 22, from Fakenham, who works for Brooke House, replaced his wavy curls with a more streamlined look whilst raising £160 for the Friends of the Elderly charity which the Queen is a patron of.

Staff and residents took turns with the clippers, while activities coordinator Liz Borrett tidied up the cut at the end.

He said: “The Queen is a patron of the charity, which supports older people in countless ways, and we wanted to do something to commemorate her 95th birthday.

“I was considering either having a haircut or growing a man bun.

"The residents were well up for the idea, but I was slightly worried the hair clippers’ guard might come off and I might end up completely bald.”



