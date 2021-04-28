News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Support worker shaves head to celebrate Queen's birthday

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:36 PM April 28, 2021   
Samuel Hales after the charity shave.

A support worker has shaved his head in order to raise money for charity whilst celebrating the Queen's birthday.

Samuel Hales, 22, from Fakenham, who works for Brooke House, replaced his wavy curls with a more streamlined look whilst raising £160 for the Friends of the Elderly charity which the Queen is a patron of.

Staff and residents took turns with the clippers, while activities coordinator Liz Borrett tidied up the cut at the end.

Samuel Hales before the charity shave.

He said: “The Queen is a patron of the charity, which supports older people in countless ways, and we wanted to do something to commemorate her 95th birthday.

“I was considering either having a haircut or growing a man bun.

"The residents were well up for the idea, but I was slightly worried the hair clippers’ guard might come off and I might end up completely bald.”


