Sisters-in-law glowing after opening high street tanning salon

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:56 PM October 22, 2021    Updated: 4:13 PM October 22, 2021
Karama Simpson, left, and Gillian Hassom, who have opened Bronzed and Boujee tanning salon in Stalham's High Street.

Two sisters-in-law have launched a tanning salon in a High Street building that used to be a doughnut cafe. 

Gillian Hassom, 31, and Karama Simpson, 36, decided to start their own business in Stalham as a way of returning to full-time work after time out to start their own families. 

Mrs Hassom, who lives in the town, said they were thrilled with how 'Bronzed and Boujee' was going after its first month, in the building that was formerly Daddy Donuts. 

Some of the equipment inside Bronzed and Boujee in Stalham's High Street. 

She said: "We go to an all-women's gym and it was a conversation for quite a while - there's nothing like this in the area. When a property became available, we thought 'let's just have a look', and it snowballed.

"We've got three children each and this is our first job since having our eldest, so it's our first venture in 12 years.

"We did it all ourselves with six kids in tow over the summer holidays - renovating the walls, plastering, painting and decorating."

The studio has three tanning beds - including two where the person stands on a vibrating plate, which is said to help with weight loss and toning. 

Bronzed and Boujee tanning salon in Stalham's High Street.

