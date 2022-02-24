Joy as Lions club welcomes Elsa the guide dog puppy

A young pup set to learn how she can play a life-changing role for someone with sight loss has been given a name.

The adorable golden retriever has been called Elsa following a campaign by the Norfolk Broads Lions Club, which raised £2,500 to put towards Guide Dogs UK's Name A Puppy scheme.

Annette and David Smart from Norwich Guide Dog Fundraising paid a visit to the Lions club to thank them for their donation, with Mrs Smart accompanied by her own guide dog, Maci.

Stephen Pyzer, the Lions club president, said: "Over the years Norfolk Broads Lions have supported the various international projects and ones closer to home including Guide Dogs UK."

Guide dog puppy Elsa, who will be train to become a life changer for another person living with sight loss. - Credit: Norfolk Broads Lions Club

"It has been many years since our small club made a donation to Guide Dogs and we were pleased to be able to name a puppy."

Club members thought of different names for the puppy before deciding on Elsa, inspired by the 1960s film Born Free, which features a lioness with the same name.

Elsa is also a main character in Disney's more recent animated Frozen films.

Mr Pyzer said: "Lions clubs are known throughout the world for their work to improve the lives of the visually impaired and prevent avoidable blindness.

"This was from the lioness in the books and film from the 1960s. However, the name is perhaps known better from a more modern film.

"I think our puppy suits the name well. We thank all the people local to our club who kindly donate to us and trust they agree some money has gone to a good cause."

Mrs Smart told club members about how Maci had transformed her own life and made a difference to her independence and confidence.

She said: "A massive thank you on behalf of guide dogs and myself to everyone for fundraising such a generous amount. "Good luck Elsa."

To volunteer with Norwich Guide Dog Fundraising, email norwichguidedogs@gmail.com or find their page on Facebook.




























