Youngsters' doorstep concert cheers up patients

Singers from the Broadland Youth Choir gather around the tree before their concert at North Walsham hospital. - Credit: Richard Batson

Carol singers gave patients at North Walsham hospital a doorstep musical treat.

Broadland Youth Choir normally wanders the wards to bring festive cheer to people’s bedsides.

But this year, due to Covid restrictions, the youngsters serenaded patients from the patio outside the day room – letting their cheery harmonies filter inside via open windows and doors.

Choir musical director Zaira Palumbo said earlier in the day the 22-strong choir based at Salhouse sang outside Roys of Wroxham, and the hospital visit was their final performance of the year due to Covid cancellations of other planned events.

Broadland Youth Choir in action at North Walsham hospital. - Credit: Richard Batson

The event was organised by the Friends of North Walsham War Memorial Hospital, who support the hospital by using donated money to buy extras that benefit patients, staff and visitors. This week, they were also due to drop off goody parcels for patients and food hampers for staff.

Find out more about the Friends, their work, and how to support them by visiting www.northwalshamhospitalfriends.org.uk