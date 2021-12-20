News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Youngsters' doorstep concert cheers up patients

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:22 AM December 20, 2021
Singers from the Broadland Youth Choir gather around the tree before their concert at North Walsham hospital. 

Singers from the Broadland Youth Choir gather around the tree before their concert at North Walsham hospital. - Credit: Richard Batson

Carol singers gave patients at North Walsham hospital a doorstep musical treat.

Broadland Youth Choir normally wanders the wards to bring festive cheer to people’s bedsides.

But this year, due to Covid restrictions, the youngsters serenaded patients from the patio outside the day room – letting their cheery harmonies filter inside via open windows and doors.

Choir musical director Zaira Palumbo said earlier in the day the 22-strong choir based at Salhouse sang outside Roys of Wroxham, and the hospital visit was their final performance of the year due to Covid cancellations of other planned events.

Broadland Youth Choir in action at North Walsham hospital. 

Broadland Youth Choir in action at North Walsham hospital. - Credit: Richard Batson

The event was organised by the Friends of North Walsham War Memorial Hospital, who support the hospital by using donated money to buy extras that benefit patients, staff and visitors. This week, they were also due to  drop off goody parcels for patients and food hampers for staff.

Find out more about the Friends, their work, and how to support them by visiting www.northwalshamhospitalfriends.org.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express
  2. 2 'A baptism of fire' - Family switches engineering business for tattoo studio
  3. 3 Car parts salesman retiring after three decades
  1. 4 Rare white rainbow spotted over Norfolk coast
  2. 5 Glamping pods rejected due to impact on Norfolk beauty spot
  3. 6 Police on scene and A1067 blocked after crash
  4. 7 The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid
  5. 8 Christmas spectacular 'devastated' as Covid forces early curtain call
  6. 9 Covid vaccinations available at Cromer Hospital
  7. 10 Incredible drone photos show Norfolk's towns lit up at night
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Holt couple Tom and Alex Atkinson, who have just launched the Norfolk Cottage Agency. 

Holiday home owners launch new letting agency in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Terry O'Neill

'Bubbly' former cafe owner remembered by daughter after inquest

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Grove guest-house has been shortlisted for the Hidden Gems Awards, pictured is owner Richard Gra

Hospitality industry facing 'lockdown by stealth', hotel boss says

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich magician and entertainer Robbie James celebrating his success Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigations

Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon