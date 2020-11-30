Housing group scoops award for affordable scheme

Published: 11:38 AM November 30, 2020

A scheme which has delivered 61 affordable homes in the north Norfolk countryside has won an industry gong.

The Royal Town Planning Institute has given Broadland Housing Association its planning excellence award for the East of England for 2020 in recognition of the scheme, which saw new houses built in Binham, Trunch, Erpingham, Edgefield and Great Ryburgh.

Andrew Savage, Broadland Housing’s executive development director, said he was thrilled with the accolade.

Mr Savage said: "Through our strategy, people with family or employment connections in north Norfolk have been able to rent or buy high quality, well-designed, affordable homes in places where they would otherwise have been priced out of.

"Our strategy is helping to meet the acute shortage of affordable housing in north Norfolk. We have worked closely with partners at North Norfolk District Council and local parish councils to create vibrant, sustainable rural communities."

The five building projects were linked by a single Section 106 Agreement, with the sale of other homes to be sold on the open market subsidising the affordable housing.



