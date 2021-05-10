Delight at housing association seals award for affordable homes

Published: 10:22 AM May 10, 2021

Paul Pitcher of contractor Wellington (left) and Andrew Savage of Broadland Housing Group, when they cut the first sod at the site of 12 new affordable homes at Edgefield. The housing scheme, along with several others across North Norfolk, has now won an award. - Credit: Newman Associates PR

A housing association has won an award for doing its bit to tackle north Norfolk's affordable housing shortage.

Broadland Housing Association was the winner in a 'Excellence in Planning to Deliver Homes – small schemes' category at this year's Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence.

The Broadland Housing Association scheme at Trunch, which was part of an award-winning scheme that brought 61 affordable homes onto the market in north Norfolk. - Credit: PETE HUGGINS

It follows Broadland tying together five housing schemes - at Binham, Trunch, Erpingham, Edgefield and Great Ryburgh - into one Section 106 Agreement, meaning they could build 61 affordable homes along with others to be sold at market rates.

Andrew Savage, the association's chief executive, said he was delighted with the award.

Mr Savage said: "Our development team and external partners work tirelessly to continue the supply of affordable housing in Norfolk and north Suffolk. It’s fantastic to get national recognition for delivering a very local solution.”

Partners on the project included North Norfolk District Council, Bidwell’s, Ingleton Wood, Hudson’s, Rossi Long, RG Carter, Wellington Construction and H Smith Honingham.

Iain Hill, partner at Bidwell’s, said: " It’s great that a scheme in north Norfolk has gained recognition nationwide - particularly one which highlights the benefits that can delivered for rural communities when all parties have a shared vision and adopt a collaborative approach.”

Iain Hill, partner at Bidwell's. - Credit: BIDWELLS

The Broadland Housing Association scheme at Edgefield, which was part of an award-winning scheme that brought 61 affordable homes onto the market in north Norfolk. - Credit: Newman Associates PR

The Broadland Housing Association scheme at Erpingham, which was part of an award-winning scheme that brought 61 affordable homes onto the market in north Norfolk. - Credit: Newman Associates PR



