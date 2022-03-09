Community lottery raises almost £50,000 in first year

The Taverham Band is one of the groups which has signed up to Broadland District Council's Community at Heart Lottery. - Credit: Archant

A community lottery has raised almost £50,000 in its first year.

The Community at Heart Lottery, run by Broadland District Council, had its first draw in February, 2021, with £8,800 so far given away in winnings.

Some 68 local groups have signed up.

File photo of Aylsham Community Gym, which celebrated the first birthday of Broadland District Council's Community at Heart Lottery. - Credit: Archant

Five of those organisations - Aylsham Community Gym, Reepham and District Rotary Club, Taverham Band, Whitwell Hall and Norwich Door to Door - helped the council celebrate the lottery's first birthday at Thorpe Lodge in February.

Aylsham St Giles Cricket Club and the MS Society Norwich and District Group each received £250.

The lottery gives players the chance to win weekly cash prizes up to the £25,000 jackpot for just £1 per ticket.

Fifty per cent of the £1 ticket goes directly to a cause of the player's choice and a further 10pc goes to Broadland Community Fund, which provides start-up grants for people wanting to form a new community group.







