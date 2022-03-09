Community lottery raises almost £50,000 in first year
A community lottery has raised almost £50,000 in its first year.
The Community at Heart Lottery, run by Broadland District Council, had its first draw in February, 2021, with £8,800 so far given away in winnings.
Some 68 local groups have signed up.
Five of those organisations - Aylsham Community Gym, Reepham and District Rotary Club, Taverham Band, Whitwell Hall and Norwich Door to Door - helped the council celebrate the lottery's first birthday at Thorpe Lodge in February.
Aylsham St Giles Cricket Club and the MS Society Norwich and District Group each received £250.
The lottery gives players the chance to win weekly cash prizes up to the £25,000 jackpot for just £1 per ticket.
Fifty per cent of the £1 ticket goes directly to a cause of the player's choice and a further 10pc goes to Broadland Community Fund, which provides start-up grants for people wanting to form a new community group.