Awards celebrating generosity and kindness open

Karen Vincent of Broadland District Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Generosity and kindness are being celebrated with the launch of this year’s Broadland council’s annual Community at Heart awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council has opened nominations for the awards, which see individuals, community groups and businesses being given prizes of £250.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Karen Vincent, council chairman, said: “We have so many incredible people that go above and beyond in Broadland and our community spirit has never been stronger.

“We want to hear about the amazing acts of kindness and generosity from all those who go the extra mile in our district, from helping out within the community, running sports clubs, fundraising, or volunteering.”

Sponsored by Price Bailey, previous winners and finalists of the awards have included local charities, athletes, litter pickers, devoted friends, choirs and more.

The awards’ 10 category winners will be announced in October, visit broadland.gov.uk/heart to nominate by the closing date of September 27.