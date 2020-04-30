Man and woman arrested after drugs raid in village
PUBLISHED: 11:29 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 30 April 2020
A man and a woman are in custody after class A drugs were found in a raid on a property in north Norfolk.
Police went to the address in Britons Lane, Beeston Regis on Wednesday afternoon “following enquiries into two burglaries”.
Norfolk police said officers found “an amount” of class A drugs - a category that includes heroin, cocaine and ecstasy.
They arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s on suspicion of burglary and drug offences.
A police spokesman said: “They were both taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.”
