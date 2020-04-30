Search

Advanced search

Man and woman arrested after drugs raid in village

PUBLISHED: 11:29 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 30 April 2020

Police arrested a man and a woman after finding Class A drugs at a property in Beeston Regis. File photo. Image: Archant

Police arrested a man and a woman after finding Class A drugs at a property in Beeston Regis. File photo. Image: Archant

A man and a woman are in custody after class A drugs were found in a raid on a property in north Norfolk.

Police went to the address in Britons Lane, Beeston Regis on Wednesday afternoon “following enquiries into two burglaries”.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk police said officers found “an amount” of class A drugs - a category that includes heroin, cocaine and ecstasy.

They arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s on suspicion of burglary and drug offences.

A police spokesman said: “They were both taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Auction house to restart antiques and fine arts sales

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Sheringham High Street. Shops and other businesses are expected to face a tough time recovering from the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

MP urges Brits to trade Mallorca for Mundesley on next holiday

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker (inset) has called for British people to take their next holiday in the UK after lockdown. Images: Archant

Man and woman arrested after drugs raid in village

Police arrested a man and a woman after finding Class A drugs at a property in Beeston Regis. File photo. Image: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Auction house to restart antiques and fine arts sales

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Sheringham High Street. Shops and other businesses are expected to face a tough time recovering from the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

MP urges Brits to trade Mallorca for Mundesley on next holiday

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker (inset) has called for British people to take their next holiday in the UK after lockdown. Images: Archant

Man and woman arrested after drugs raid in village

Police arrested a man and a woman after finding Class A drugs at a property in Beeston Regis. File photo. Image: Archant

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘We will come back as strong as ever’ - Cromer businesses will bounce back after lockdown, insist owners

Staff of the Old Rock Shop bistro in Cromer pictured from left Chef David Nockels and owner Sam Grout. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Dame Joan Collins to join in Bruno Peek’s VE Day toast

Dame Joan Collins, award-winning actress, has signed up to be a patron for the Nation's Toast. Photo: Submitted

Man and woman arrested after drugs raid in village

Police arrested a man and a woman after finding Class A drugs at a property in Beeston Regis. File photo. Image: Archant

Boatbuilder goes into administration after 100 years in business

A £2.2m boat, 'The Blue Beach' made by the team at Windboats Marine which has now gone into administration. Picture: Submitted

Picnic tables removed after people congregate at popular riverside spot

Picnic benches in Hoveton have been removed following a complaint. Picture shows the benches before they were removed. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24