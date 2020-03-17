Search

British Legion meeting cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 08:55 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 17 March 2020

Hilary Cox is the chairman of the Royal British Legion Cromer and District branch, which has cancelled its April meeting due to coronavirus. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Norfolk Conservatives

The April meeting of the Cromer and District branch of the Royal British Legion has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The secretary David Pritchard said: “Taking into account the government advice and a great deal of common sense, the chairman, Hilary Cox, the treasurer Dr Mike Bossingham and myself have made the decision to cancel the April meeting due to take place on Monday, April 6.

“The officers have taken into account that we meet in Halsey House which is a residential and nursing home. Along with that, we have some members who are quite elderly and some who do not enjoy the best of health.”

Mrs Cox added: “This is really unfortunate as we have new members, but we must consider the residents of Halsey House along with the members of the branch.”.

Members will be advised later on whether the meeting on May 4 at Halsey House goes ahead.

