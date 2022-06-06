Pram race success could prompt annual revival

Competitors get ready for the Briston Gala Platinum Jubilee pram race. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Green

There were thrills, close passes and plenty of sharp turns as wheelchairs, prams and makeshift carts were wheeled around village streets.

The return of the once-annual pram race in the north Norfolk village of Briston was the perfect vehicle to unite the community for the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Nick Hamond and son Kes Hamond were named best dressed and came second in a pram race around Briston. - Credit: Helen Hamond

Beck Green, one of the organisers, and: "The highlight of the day for me was purely bringing the village together for the first time in years.

"The whole village would love to see the gala and pram race as an annual event."

The revival of the event was part of Briston's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which also included a fun run, vintage tractor display, dog show and live music on the village green.

Lucy Keeler and Jennifer Meyers race around the streets of Briston as part of the village Platinum Jubilee gala. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Green

A total of 14 pairs took park in the pram race, and the winners were: Under 12s Bow and Seb Rutland; 12-16s, Stanley Holmes and Jordie Jones; 16-39s, Tracey Hagon and Sonia Hagon; Over 40s, Wayne Basham and Ben Hopper.

People enjoying live music at Briston's Platinum Jubilee gala. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Green

People enjoying live music at Briston's Platinum Jubilee gala. From left, parish council vice-chairman Graham Pickhaver, Carolyn Pickhaver and parish council chairman Matthew Pickhaver. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Green

Wayne Basham and Ben Hopper get ready for the Briston Gala Platinum Jubilee pram race. The pair won the over-40 category. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Green

Jordie Jones and Stanley Holmes with their prizes from the Briston Gala Platinum Jubilee pram race. They won the 12-16 age range category. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Green

Sonia Hagon and Tracey Hagon darting around Briston during the village's Platinum Jubilee Gala pram race. They won a 16-39 category. - Credit: Supplied by Becky Green



