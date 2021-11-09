'I'm a farmer's daughter' - Bride taken to wedding on tractor

Emily Harrod, 31, and her bridal party onboard a cart being pulled by a tractor on her her wedding day. - Credit: Snappers Photography (Stalham)

The white dress, bouquets of roses, tiers of cascading champage - these are the pictures we see when we think of a conventional wedding.

But when Emily Harrod, from Southrepps in north Norfolk, was making arrangements for her big day, she knew it had to involve a tractor.

And when the bridal party was taken to the ceremony, at Waxham Great Barn, that was how they arrived - in a cart pulled by a vehicle not normally associated with conjugal bliss.

Emily Harrod and her father Philip Page on her wedding day. - Credit: Snappers Photography (Stalham)

"I'm a farmer's daughter," says the 31-year-old. "And me and my husband work in farming as well, so it just seemed the natural choice."

The tractor was lent by Ernest Doe from North Walsham and the trailer by local farmer Simon Daniels.

Mrs Harrod's father, Philip Page, drove the vehicle from the family home in Scratby along the coast, passing through Hemsby, Winterton and Horsey, before arriving at the wedding venue.

"He was very careful. It was a very comfortable drive actually," said Mrs Harrod.

"The bridesmaids thought it was really novel. They were probably more excited about it than I was. They were very excitable the whole way there. There was lots of shouting and singing.

"Everyone waved at us. People out walking their dogs. It probably brought a smile to a few people."

The tractor which took Emily Harrod to her wedding at Waxham. - Credit: Snappers Photography (Stalham)

Mrs Harrod and her husband Scott, 32, started dating in September 2019 having known each other for a few years through work.

Mr Harrod is the sprayer driver on the farm where his wife is one of the agronomists.

Scott and Emily Harrod, from Southrepps, on their wedding day. - Credit: Snappers Photography (Stalham)

He intended to propose on her 30th birthday at a surprise party but the first lockdown, which started two days prior, put a stop to that.

Instead he proposed a day later on a walk up Incleborough Hill in East Runton.

The tractor which took Emily Harrod to her wedding at Waxham. - Credit: Snappers Photography (Stalham)

Mrs Harrod said that before the wedding there was a lot of discussion as to whether the tractor should be green, the groom's choice, or blue.

The bride's choice won out in the end with her having been brought up around Ford tractors.

The tractor taking the bridal party to the wedding at Waxham Great Barn. - Credit: Snappers Photography (Stalham)

Mrs Harrod said the wedding, which took place in late September, was "perfect".

"The weather and company were more than we could have asked for," she added.

The ring bearer was the bride's dog, Ted.