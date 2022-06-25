'Morris dancing is a great day out' Q&A with Brian Antuar

We're featuring people who live or work in north Norfolk in a series of Q&As. This week we speak to Brian Antuar, 63, from High Kelling.



How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am retired but very active in the community being treasurer of the Holt Allotments, chair of the Potty Morris and Folk Festival and currently squire of Holt Ridge Morris which is based in the area and we dance at a lot of local village events.

Dancers entertain the crowds at Sheringham's Potty Morris and Folk Festival. - Credit: Karen Bethell



How long have you lived here?

Coming up for 16 years having moved from Tasmania with my wife who was born in the area.

We decided at this stage of life it would be a great time to explore all the UK has to see and do.

Brian Antaur of High Kelling who's an avid morris dancer.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE





What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

Organise for the primary school students to have an afternoon at the Holt allotments to see how vegetables are grown and to talk with some of the members.

Hopefully this would encourage them to take an interest in where food comes from and how to grow fruit and vegetables.



What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

Whilst not necessarily my favourite landmark, you will find me at dawn on May 1 every year dancing at the Roman Camp lookout. The sunrise is always spectacular.

The view from Beacon Hill at Roman Camp, near Aylmerton. - Credit: Archant





What is your favourite pub?

I don’t really have a favourite pub but as Morris dancers we have a close relationship with The Banningham Crown, The Village Inn – West Runton and The Black Boys – Aldborough.

These pubs support us by allowing us to dance at their premises during the summer.

The Crown in Banningham. - Credit: Archant





Which shops do you rely on?

Benbows fruit and veg shop and Budgens in Holt see me quite regularly.



What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

The Running Horse in Fakenham – we like the variety on the menu and the staff are very friendly.



What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

A warm, sunny day at one of the seaside towns with fairgound rides. The towns vibrant and full of life. There are lots of things to see and the rides are great fun.

Having said that, Morris dancing with friends on a warm, sunny day at a village fair or sharing music with friends is also a great day out.



Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

That would depend on the interests of the visitors, we have everything from the North Norfolk Railway, wonderful beaches, interesting towns to walk around steeped in history and Stately homes to the fun of the Broads.



Who is your north Norfolk hero?

It would have to be Henry Blogg who was born in Cromer in 1876 and became the most decorated lifeboatman in British history. He risked his own life to help save more than 800 lives. He served 53 years with Cromer lifeboat and won many awards for bravery.



What do you most love about north Norfolk?

People will always say the scenery which is great but I also love the welcome people give you in the Folk scene or when you turn up to Morris dance at their village fair.

