Brewery making free hand sanitisers to help fight coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:15 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 22 April 2020

Poppyland Brewery's Dave Cornell is making free hand sanitisers. Picture: Poppyland Brewery

Poppyland Brewery's Dave Cornell is making free hand sanitisers. Picture: Poppyland Brewery

An award-winning brewery is making free hand sanitisers for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Cornell, from Poppyland Brewery in West Street, Cromer, said: “When all the pubs closed down we were clicking our heels a bit, so we decided to do something for the community.

“We are using the World Health Organisation guidelines and recipe to make the sanitiser.

“We have made a couple of hundred already at the brewery. We have given them to neighbours and to town councillor Tim Adams and the Cromer Cares group.”

The Cromer Cares group is co-ordinated by Cromer Town Council with volunteers offering help to people in the town or surrounding villages.

Poppyland Brewery was founded in 2012 in a former car dealership garage. Mr Cornell took over in 2019 after founder Martin Warren retired.

Groups in need of hand sanitiser should contact Mr Cornell at dave@poppylandbrewery.com

