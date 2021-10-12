News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:15 AM October 12, 2021   
Brenda Barnes being treated by paramedics after she was knocked to the

Brenda Barnes being treated by paramedics after she was knocked to the ground on the Norfolk Coast Path between Blakeney and Cley. - Credit: Supplied by Mr Barnes

She was only just learning to walk unaided again when two dogs came crashing into her, leaving her with a broken hip. 

Now Brenda Barnes, 59, from West Runton, is facing another year of using crutches after the fall, which happened on the Norfolk Coast Path between Blakeney and Cley on October 7.

Husband, Terry Barnes, 72, said: "It was a perfect rugby tackle. She went down like a sack of potatoes. If we had seen them coming at us we might have stood a chance, but they hit her from behind."

Brenda Barnes had to be airlifted off the Norfolk Coast Path before

Brenda Barnes had to be airlifted off the Norfolk Coast Path before she was taken to hospital in Norwich for surgery on her hip. - Credit: Supplied by Mr Barnes

Mr Barnes said they were walking back to Cley after lunch in Blakeney when it happened.

A dog off its lead belonging to a couple walking towards them ran past and got into a "scrap" with another dog, also off its lead, belonging to another couple. Both animals then knocked over Mrs Barnes.  

You may also want to watch:

An ambulance was called, but there was no way for their vehicle to reach Mrs Barnes in the isolated spot, so paramedics were brought in by two Coastguard 4x4s.

The East of England Air Ambulance was alerted, but was attending another emergency, so the Coastguard rescue helicopter was dispatched from Humberside.

Brenda and Terry Barnes enjoyed cycling before last year' accident, which left Mrs barnes with a broken leg.

Brenda and Terry Barnes enjoyed cycling before last year' accident, which left Mrs barnes with a broken leg. - Credit: Supplied by Mr Barnes

Most Read

  1. 1 Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert
  2. 2 New BBC1 show to be filmed in Aylsham
  3. 3 Overturned tractor blocks north Norfolk road
  1. 4 'Excited' couple prepare to open new butchers shop
  2. 5 Barclays to close town centre bank branch
  3. 6 High school asks students to wear facemasks after Covid case rise
  4. 7 Joy as ancient church reopens after £140,000 facelift
  5. 8 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
  6. 9 When are the Christmas lights switch-ons around north Norfolk in 2021?
  7. 10 Loyal customers and flooding: Mobile pizza van celebrates first year

The helicopter ferried Mrs Barnes to a field in Blakeney, where she was transferred to a road ambulance and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

Mr Barnes said: "She was lying there on the path for about three hours. 

"The rescue service were superb and we can't praise them enough. 

"[At the hospital] they had to operate and put her hip back together. They've told her it will be another 12 months before she can walk properly again.

"It was very annoying because she'd only just got off crutches from having a serious knee operation last year. That was a cycle accident.

Brenda Barnes being treated by paramedics after she was knocked to the

Brenda Barnes being treated by paramedics after she was knocked to the ground on the Norfolk Coast Path between Blakeney and Cley. - Credit: Supplied by Mr Barnes

"She had a lateral fracture of the tibia and fibula and was thigh-to-ankle in plaster, and was on crutches for five months." 

Mr Barnes said the dogs were small to medium-sized, and their owners were apologetic about the incident, but he thought dogs should be kept on leads in such situations.

"To me, if a dog isn't on a lead, it's not under control," Mr Barnes said. "The same thing could have happened to a small child."

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The proposed site for a new development on Weybourne Road in Sheringham.

Affordable housing and care home bid a 'win-win' for Sheringham

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Pretty Corner Woods has reopened to the public. Picture; Archant

Man fined £200 for fly-tipping at beauty spot

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Michelin chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall hotel and restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Food and Drink

North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre

Health Care

Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon