Cafe owner’s gratitude for letter thanking it for pay-it-forward drink scheme

PUBLISHED: 12:12 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 11 November 2020

Martin and Nikki Rodwell, with the letter they received from the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: Sue Bignell Photography

Martin and Nikki Rodwell, with the letter they received from the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: Sue Bignell Photography

A cafe, which launched a scheme encouraging diners to buy a drink for someone less fortunate than themselves, has received a letter thanking it for its service to the community.

Breakers Café at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBreakers Café at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In October, Breakers Café, in Garden Street, Cromer, started a Pay with a Post-it scheme.

The pay-it-forward initiative asks those with a little extra money to buy a drink for a stranger and pin a sticky note to a board in the café. Those who cannot afford a drink can then take a note from the board and use it to buy their drink.

To date the cafe has received over £250 worth of donations towards the scheme.

And now, the seaside venue has received a card from Lady Dannatt, the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, thanking it for its “outstanding service to the community.”

A letter sent to Breakers Cafe from Philippa Dannatt, The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: Sue Bignell PhotographyA letter sent to Breakers Cafe from Philippa Dannatt, The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: Sue Bignell Photography

In a card sent to the cafe, Lady Dannatt said: “Norfolk owes you all a profound debt of gratitude for your outstanding service to the community.”

Commenting on the letter, Martin and Nikki Rodwell, who took over the café in 2019, said: “We are deeply honoured that Breakers Café and it staff have been singled out in this way.”

Mr Rodwell, added: “Breakers Café support to the community was part of a [Cromer] wide effort to look after its own town, a town that has a variety of café and pubs all doing their bit in a Covid-safe way.”

The 'pay with a post it' scheme, where customers can pay for food or an extra coffee for someone else, at the Breakers Café at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe 'pay with a post it' scheme, where customers can pay for food or an extra coffee for someone else, at the Breakers Café at Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said he hoped people would continue to support their high street once lockdown ended: “With lockdown two hopefully coming to an end on December 2, I can only call upon everyone locally to support the high street, failure to support the high street during winter, will certainly have a massive effect on businesses.”

Richard Leeds, the Mayor of Cromer added: “I know that all the businesses in Norfolk and North Norfolk have in their own way done their bit to not only survive but keep the community thriving in these tough times.

“This commendation for Breakers Café is simply wonderful, and very well deserved,” he said.

Breakers Cafe ‘pay with a Post-It’ scheme will run until the clocks change back for summer time.

