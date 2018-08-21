Plaque celebrates £15,000 grant to Norfolk cricket club
A plaque has been presented to Bradfield Cricket Club celebrating North Norfolk District Council's £15,000 grant from its Big Society Fund.
The club's league match against Horsford was its first serious fixture at the ground since it opened the refurbished clubhouse, as part of a £120,000 project to secure cricket at one of the best grounds in Norfolk.
The new clubhouse, on the edge of the pitch where Bradfield have played since 1845, now boasts new changing facilities, toilets, kitchen, bar and social area.
NNDC has run the fund for six years and £1.6m has been handed out to 219 community projects.
Peter Murphy, Bradfield's chairman, said: 'The new clubhouse is just brilliant. It's taken many years to get us here, but the grant was the thing that really made people believe it was possible.
'We aim to have all 11 primary schools in our area coaching cricket within the next five years.'
