Search

Advanced search

Nine-year-old boy with cancer will spend Christmas in hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:11 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 18 December 2019

Melanie and Harry Addy when he was first poorly. He will spend Christmas in hospital. Picture: UK Proton Therapy

Melanie and Harry Addy when he was first poorly. He will spend Christmas in hospital. Picture: UK Proton Therapy

Archant

A Norfolk boy with cancer and his family will be spending Christmas hundreds of miles from home as he starts pioneering proton therapy.

Harry Addy, nine, from Rivermead, Stalham, and family are in Manchester while he awaits treatment at the Christie hospital.

The brave youngster will spend six weeks in hospital while he undergoes treatment during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

His mother Melanie Wymer said: "Harry starts treatment on December 30. It's the longest treatment they do so he will need a daily general anaesthetic as he won't be able to keep still for two hours.

"The first week in Manchester was very difficult for us both. Harry is very nervous and scared. But the staff at the hospital are lovely."

Meanwhile, they have received more than 300 cards and packages following an emotional appeal she made.

She asked for cards to be sent to them, ahead of their trip, which Harry can then open while he's away. Harry loves opening cards and gifts so his mother asked well-wishers to send him a little card, note or gift to take with them.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "This is amazing. Harry has no idea, so it's going to be brilliant to see his reaction when he sees them all. Thank you so much."

She said it would be hard being away from home over Christmas.

She added: "Six weeks of daily hospital visits and daily treatment and Harry won't be allowed home in these six weeks.

"It's going to be another tough few weeks for Harry. He's still struggling physically and emotionally after four years of surgeries and different chemotherapies. He's just finished an 18 month-long stint of weekly chemotherapy."

Harry has a cancerous 'pilocytic astrocytoma' spinal cord tumour, which he's been battling since December 2015.

He also has leptomeningeal disease in his brain - a rare complication of his cancer in which the disease spreads to the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Proton therapy is a type of radiotherapy said to pinpoint tumours with better accuracy while reducing collateral damage to other organs.

Most Read

New bakery opens in Norfolk village

Polly Quick's new business Siding Yard at Melton Constable. Pic: Siding Yard

Sacked former chambermaid wins £36,494 for unfair dismissal

Steve Brundle, pictured, sacked Mrs Boyle, a chambermaid at the Dormy House Hotel. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘A tremendous force of positive change’ - Sir Norman Lamb to head mental health trust

Norman Lamb, former North Norfolk MP, has been appointed chairman of the South London and Maudsley Foundation Trust. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

No date for when Norwich-Sheringham line will return to normal

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Town aims for coach friendly status for economy boost

Cromer Town Council are hoping to speak to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) about the possibility of the town becoming coach friendly. Picture: Paul Chesterton/ Phil Harris

Most Read

New bakery opens in Norfolk village

Polly Quick's new business Siding Yard at Melton Constable. Pic: Siding Yard

Sacked former chambermaid wins £36,494 for unfair dismissal

Steve Brundle, pictured, sacked Mrs Boyle, a chambermaid at the Dormy House Hotel. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘A tremendous force of positive change’ - Sir Norman Lamb to head mental health trust

Norman Lamb, former North Norfolk MP, has been appointed chairman of the South London and Maudsley Foundation Trust. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

No date for when Norwich-Sheringham line will return to normal

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Town aims for coach friendly status for economy boost

Cromer Town Council are hoping to speak to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) about the possibility of the town becoming coach friendly. Picture: Paul Chesterton/ Phil Harris

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Rural villages to be added to Mobile Post Office service

Mobile post office to serve new villages in Norfolk. Photo:Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

Seal pup ‘not more than 10 days old’ rescued from road

The Friends of Horsey Seals rescued a seal pup from the road between Waxham and Sea Palling. Picture: Supplied by Anne Marks

Nine-year-old boy with cancer will spend Christmas in hospital

Melanie and Harry Addy when he was first poorly. He will spend Christmas in hospital. Picture: UK Proton Therapy

Payments to councillors to be reviewed at North Norfolk District Council

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk with a majority of more than 14,000 votes. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists