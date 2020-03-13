Search

Advanced search

Boy, 8, writes thank you letter to man who replaced his stolen bike

PUBLISHED: 08:31 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:31 13 March 2020

Eight-year-old Elias Jolly of Aylsham, with his new bike after his was stolen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Eight-year-old Elias Jolly of Aylsham, with his new bike after his was stolen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Eight-year-old Elias Jolly of Aylsham, with his new bike. With him are his parents, Malcolm and Camilla. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEight-year-old Elias Jolly of Aylsham, with his new bike. With him are his parents, Malcolm and Camilla. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A boy has written a thank you letter to the man who replaced his BMX bike after it was stolen from school.

Elias Jolly, eight, was devastated after his pride and joy was taken from the bike-shed at Bure Valley School in Aylsham.

The family reported the theft to police and issued an appeal for help in tracing the thief through the EDP.

Rackheath-based businessman Simon Franklin immediately offered to buy the boy a replacement bike.

The thank you letter eight-year-old Elias Jolly has written to the businessman who gave him a new bike after his was stolen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe thank you letter eight-year-old Elias Jolly has written to the businessman who gave him a new bike after his was stolen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And Elias, who lives in Aylsham's new Bure Meadows estate, had a great surprise in the post on Wednesday when his new bike arrived.

In the letter, he said: 'Thank you for my new bike. I really love it. I love the colour and it does great wheelies. I was very sad when someone took my bike but now I am very happy.

'What you did was very nice and kind. When I grow up I'm going to be kind like you. Thank you for my bike.'

You may also want to watch:

He added two £1 coins, his pocket money, and a packet of Loveheart sweets to the letter.

Elias' mother Camilla Jolly, 32, a carer, said: 'The bike came on Wednesday and Elias saw it when he returned from school. He is extremely happy. He literally came in, and went straight out without his shoes on to ride it.

'As soon as he calmed down he wrote a thank you letter. We never expected someone to be this kind.'

The family also comprises father Malcolm Jolly, 44, a farmer, and their daughter Sapphire, 11.

Mr Franklin, a father-of-two, said: 'I saw the EDP article and was shocked that someone had gone out of their way to steal from a child, which was evident from the fact the bike was taken from school premises. I decided to replace Elias' BMX, with the hopes of encouraging positive actions in the community.'

Elias had been given the original We The People bike, worth about £300, as a birthday present.

It was stolen between Friday, February 28 and Monday, March 2.

Police are investigating the theft. Anyone with information should call 101.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus cases in UK rises to 590 - no new cases in east of England

Government advice stresses the importance of personal hygiene to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Philip Toscano/PA News.

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Coastal pub revamp includes new coffee bar

New owners have revamped the Lighthouse Inn in Walcott. Pictures: Mary Ann Stuart

Grandmother’s rucksack returned to her with phone and camera missing

Janet Munro appealed through the EDP for the return of her rucksack, which she left on a Sanders bus. Picture: supplied by Janet Munro

Care home stays in special measures despite lifting its game

Kingsgate Residential Home in Sheringham. Photo: Google Streetview

Most Read

Coronavirus cases in UK rises to 590 - no new cases in east of England

Government advice stresses the importance of personal hygiene to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Philip Toscano/PA News.

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Coastal pub revamp includes new coffee bar

New owners have revamped the Lighthouse Inn in Walcott. Pictures: Mary Ann Stuart

Grandmother’s rucksack returned to her with phone and camera missing

Janet Munro appealed through the EDP for the return of her rucksack, which she left on a Sanders bus. Picture: supplied by Janet Munro

Care home stays in special measures despite lifting its game

Kingsgate Residential Home in Sheringham. Photo: Google Streetview

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Boy, 8, writes thank you letter to man who replaced his stolen bike

Eight-year-old Elias Jolly of Aylsham, with his new bike after his was stolen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Future of much-loved outdoor centres thrown into doubt

An activity day at Holt Hall. Norfolk County Council is reviewing its services. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fancy a bargain? Council to sell off contents of historic town hall before it’s sold

Sheringham deputy mayor Liz Withington in the council chamber. The contents of the historic town hall are up for grabs ahead of the building going on the market. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24