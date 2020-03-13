Boy, 8, writes thank you letter to man who replaced his stolen bike

Eight-year-old Elias Jolly of Aylsham, with his new bike after his was stolen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Eight-year-old Elias Jolly of Aylsham, with his new bike. With him are his parents, Malcolm and Camilla. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Eight-year-old Elias Jolly of Aylsham, with his new bike. With him are his parents, Malcolm and Camilla. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A boy has written a thank you letter to the man who replaced his BMX bike after it was stolen from school.

Elias Jolly, eight, was devastated after his pride and joy was taken from the bike-shed at Bure Valley School in Aylsham.

The family reported the theft to police and issued an appeal for help in tracing the thief through the EDP.

Rackheath-based businessman Simon Franklin immediately offered to buy the boy a replacement bike.

The thank you letter eight-year-old Elias Jolly has written to the businessman who gave him a new bike after his was stolen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The thank you letter eight-year-old Elias Jolly has written to the businessman who gave him a new bike after his was stolen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And Elias, who lives in Aylsham's new Bure Meadows estate, had a great surprise in the post on Wednesday when his new bike arrived.

In the letter, he said: 'Thank you for my new bike. I really love it. I love the colour and it does great wheelies. I was very sad when someone took my bike but now I am very happy.

'What you did was very nice and kind. When I grow up I'm going to be kind like you. Thank you for my bike.'

He added two £1 coins, his pocket money, and a packet of Loveheart sweets to the letter.

Elias' mother Camilla Jolly, 32, a carer, said: 'The bike came on Wednesday and Elias saw it when he returned from school. He is extremely happy. He literally came in, and went straight out without his shoes on to ride it.

'As soon as he calmed down he wrote a thank you letter. We never expected someone to be this kind.'

The family also comprises father Malcolm Jolly, 44, a farmer, and their daughter Sapphire, 11.

Mr Franklin, a father-of-two, said: 'I saw the EDP article and was shocked that someone had gone out of their way to steal from a child, which was evident from the fact the bike was taken from school premises. I decided to replace Elias' BMX, with the hopes of encouraging positive actions in the community.'

Elias had been given the original We The People bike, worth about £300, as a birthday present.

It was stolen between Friday, February 28 and Monday, March 2.

Police are investigating the theft. Anyone with information should call 101.