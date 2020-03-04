Search

Boy left 'devastated' after bike stolen from school

PUBLISHED: 10:28 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 04 March 2020

Elias Jolly's bike was stolen from Bure Valley School in Aylsham. Picture: Camilla Jolly

Elias Jolly's bike was stolen from Bure Valley School in Aylsham. Picture: Camilla Jolly

A boy is "devastated" after his bike was stolen from a school.

Camilla Jolly's son Elias, eight, was given the BMX bike for his last birthday.

He left it at the bike shed at Bure Valley School in Aylsham last weekend.

Mrs Jolly said: "It was taken between Friday, February 28 and Monday, March 2. He left it inside the bike shed. The school said it was the first time a bike had been stolen from there.

"It's a BMX We the People bike, worth about £300. Elias is devastated.

"I just find it astonishing that someone would steal a bike from a junior school.

"We bike to school, but Elias is now walking. We live on the new Bure Meadows estate, which is about a mile from the school."

The school in Hungate Street did not wish to comment.

Police are investigating the theft. Anyone with information should call 101.

