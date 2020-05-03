Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly Archant

A nine-year-old boy from Happisburgh is being cheered on as he bikes the full circumference of Norfolk in 45 days to thank the NHS.

Liam Kelly said he wanted to raise money to help the NHS get back on its feet after the coronavirus crisis.

And while he cannot cycle the 181 miles around Norfolk because of the lockdown, he’s doing the challenge as part of his daily exercise, at about four miles per day, and is due to finish on May 30.

He said: “I am going to raise money for NHS Charities Together because they have helped my family lots.

“My daddy was in the army and now suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and he had to go to hospital when it got really bad. He also has diabetes.

“They also saved my life when I was a baby because I had a lung infection when I was born, but now I am completely fine.

“Without the NHS and the workers who do a great job and the medication me and my family’s life would be completely different.”

His mother Sharon Kelly said his father’s mental illness affected him daily.

She said: “Life for Liam is tough every day having a parent living with the disability of mental health, and to be honest it’s been made 100 times harder with lockdown.

“He rarely complains about it and always tries to put others before himself. We are incredibly proud of him.

“His main priority now is to do this challenge and make the people cheering him on happy.

“This is something he came up with himself as he wanted to raise money to help the NHS get back on its feet after coronavirus.”

She said Liam started fundraising at a young age.

She added: “When the Cumbria floods happened he came through with a bag of toys for the children. Since then he has done something every year. He has done 5km colour runs, Race for Life, and he donated warm clothing and bedding for the homeless - which he walked through the city handing out.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lknhsbike

