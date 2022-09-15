A Russian man who owns a stately home in north Norfolk hopes that Ukraine's surprise counter-offensive could be the first step towards the end of Vladimir Putin's regime.

Boris Konoshenko, who owns Swafield Hall near North Walsham, said: "If Ukraine continues this success, even for very nationalistic people it will be very hard to believe that the Putin regime is good for the country."

Over the last few days Ukraine has pushed Russian forces out from more than 6,000 sq km of territory, mostly in the northeast of the country.

Firefighters extinguish a building after a rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. - Credit: AP

"It's been quite a big withdrawal," Mr Konoshenko said. "It looks like they are running away. On state TV they kept it quiet for two days. After that they called it a regrouping."

The 61-year-old, who has previously spoken of his devastation at Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine, was born in St Petersburg in the Soviet era when it was called Leningrad.

He said: "As I see it, for the majority of people in Moscow and St Petersburg, it looks like they are trying not to think, they are just absolutely passive."

Last weekend, while Ukraine was pushing Russian troops back as far as the border, Moscow celebrated its birthday by opening the largest viewing wheel in Europe, bigger than the London Eye.

"It was like having a feast during the Black Death," Mr Konoshenko said.

"A lot of people are just trying to not think about the war."

Boris Konoshenko, owner of Swafield Hall, on the beach at Mundesley with his dogs. - Credit: Boris Konoshenko

Mr Konoshenko used to be the editor-in-chief and managing director of Metro, formerly Moscow's most-read newspaper.

But he said that while he lived there the media was becoming more and more controlled by the government, and he emigrated to Britain in 2014, the same year Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

Recently, on Russian TV, news about the war has been all about the foreign support for Ukraine, from the US, the UK and Germany, he said.

"It is trying to create this impression that they are not just fighting the Ukrainians," he said.

"Otherwise the comparison is not good, because they talked about how the Ukrainian state was a failure.

"But if it is a failure, if it is a puppet regime, why are they so motivated? Why is it working so well? It's not a failed state at all," he added.