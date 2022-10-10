Motel Pool, a painting by Bob Dylan, will go under the hammer at an auction in Aylsham on October 14. - Credit: Archant/Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

He may be better known for his music, but in later life singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has carved out a successful career as an artist – and now one of his pictures is to go under the hammer in Norfolk.

Called ‘Motel Pool’, the limited edition signed giclée print will go on sale as part of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers’ Modern & Contemporary Sale on Friday, October 14, in Aylsham – with a pre-sale estimate of £1,200 to £1,500.

The picture is part of the singer’s ‘Drawn Blank’ series, which is based on 92 monochrome sketches made while on the road in North America between 1989 and 1992.

He returned to the drawings to add colour and texture in 2009.

'Motel Pool' by Bob Dylan, with an estimated value of £1,200 to £1,500, will be auctioned by Keys in Aylsham on October 14.

Although better known as a musician, Dylan was active as a visual artist since the 1960s, contributing to several of his band’s album covers.

Examples of his early work appeared on the cover of The Band’s album Music from Big Pink in 1968 and Dylan’s own Self Portrait in 1970.

He first published a book of artworks in 1973.

The 81-year-old has been featured in many exhibitions since, most notably Face Value, a collection of portraits shown in the National Portrait Gallery in 2013.

In 2008, a collection of limited-edition prints from his Drawn Blank series was exhibited and sold in Norwich.

Marc Knighton, head of pictures at Keys auctioneers, said: “The word iconic is much overused, but it is appropriate to describe Bob Dylan.

“Obviously his work will appeal to those who admire his music, but his pictures show a real talent which has been taken seriously by the art world for several decades now.”

Dylan is not the first musician to turn their hand to painting. Others who have also made public displays of their private brushes with a canvas include Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney and David Bowie.

‘Motel Pool’ by Bob Dylan, a signed limited edition giclée print (numbered 156/295) goes under the hammer at Keys’ Modern & Contemporary Art Sale on Friday, October 14, at 10.30am.

The sale takes place at Keys’ Aylsham salerooms and live online at bid.keysauctions.co.uk.

Full details of every lot in the sale can be found at www.keysauctions.co.uk