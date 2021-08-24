Sailing club honored for 'outstanding commitment'

Published: 10:37 AM August 24, 2021

Horning Sailing Club has been awarded the Martin Broom Trophy by the Norfolk and Suffolk Boating Association (NSBA). Pictured, from left, is HSC member Robert Harris vice commodore Will Penny, Ben Falat from NSBA, Peter Goshawk (HSC member), and Holly Hancock (HSC commodore). - Credit: Supplied by the club

Promoting sailing on the Broads has led to a prestigious award for the Horning Sailing Club.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Boating Association has given the club its Martin Broom Trophy for making an "outstanding commitment to Broads boating".

Holly Hancock, club commodore, said they were delighted with the award. She said: "As an entirely volunteer-run club, everyone works very hard to make the club a friendly, welcoming and great place to be – and this is a fantastic boost for our members after a challenging year.

"With Martin Broom having previously been a member of HSC, this award is particularly fitting, and we look forward to continuing to develop and progress the club further.”

The club set up a training centre in 2004 which began with six young sailors and grew to become one of its most important aspects, and now has a team of around 30 volunteer instructors.

HSC has also done community work including providing access to the Broads and to sailing through its engagement with schools, youth groups and the public.

Club volunteers also organise an annual Three Rivers Race which takes place over a 50-mile course on the Broads, which competitors have 24 hours to complete. The 60th Three Rivers Race took place in 2021.

Association chairman Ben Falat, who presented the trophy during the club’s August regatta week, said: "Horning Sailing Club is the epitome of Broads sailing – the club has existed since 1938, doing what it does locally on the River Bure, around the corner on Hoveton Little Broad and making extensive use of the River Bure as far as Thurne and Acle.

"In particular however, the club does not sit and repeat 'same-old…', but is proactive in developing the best of Broads sailing."

The club is also officially recognised by the Royal Yachting Association in several categories, including its children's sailing and windsurfing programme called OnBoard and the disability sailing programme Sailability. This year the club also became an RYA British Youth Sailing Recognised Club.

To find out more about Horning Sailing Club, visit horning-sailing.club.







