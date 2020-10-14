Mayor’s dip sees installation of vital defibrillator at pub

A boxing day dip for a town mayor has seen a new defibrillator installed in a pub.

North Walsham mayor Garry Bull took part in a sponsored Boxing Day swim in Cromer alongside his daughter Charmaine last year, with the £1,100 raised now seeing a defibrillator installed at the Bluebell pub on Bacton Road on Tuesday morning.

The pair needed a £350 donation from the mayor’s fund to reach the £1,450 cost of the unit, which has been installed at the entrance to the pub and will be made available 24 hours a day.

Mr Bull said: “We had four in the town previously and this will increase access for anybody that needs it and I’ve had personal experience of that where 999 have sent you to get a defibrillator and quite a distance, you don’t realise how big North Walsham is until you have to do it.

The unit will now join five other community defibrillators in North Walsham located at Black Swan Loke, Manor Road School, the community centre, congressional church and the Orchard Gardens pub.