Volunteers pitch in to clean up pond

Published: 3:10 PM October 26, 2021

Volunteers, who helped clean up North Walsham's Bluebell Pond, included Steve Earl, Chris Hicks, Gordan Hayne, Andy Browne, Bev Haynes, Steve Haynes, Allan Haynes, Charis Haynes, Jamie Haynes, John Hayward, Dale Beauchamp, George Blackburn, Sue Richardson, Kev Richardson and Rebecca Carnemolla. - Credit: Supplied by the Bluebell Pond Committee

Volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got stuck into to clean up a North Walsham beauty spot that was once used as a rubbish tip.

A group of 15 people came together to beautify Bluebell Pond, also known as Bacton Road Pond, off Bacton Road in the town's north-east.

Kevin Richardson, chairman of the Bluebell Pond Committee, said he was delighted so many people had pitched in.

Volunteers pitched in to clean up Bluebell Pond in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by the Bluebell Pond Committee

Mr Richardson said: "Without the volunteers and local support we would not be able to keep this beautiful part of North Walsham going.

"Thank you to all the volunteers, North Walsham Town Council, Granville Landscaping and Cliff Cushion Skips for their support."

The pond had a long and chequered history - it was used as a watering spot for cattle which had been transported from the Midlands as far back as the 1600s.

Volunteers pitched in to clean up Bluebell Pond in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by the Bluebell Pond Committee

After new homes were built in the 1980s, the pond dried up and the hole that was left became a rubbish dump.

But he area was rejuvenated in the 1990s and it is now a haven for wildlife including newts, frogs, moorhens and wild ducks.