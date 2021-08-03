Blickling to host charity walk for Parkinson’s

Published: 3:37 PM August 3, 2021

People will be able to take part in an organised walk around Blickling Estate as part of Parkinson’s UK's Walk for Parkinson’s series of events.

In the event, which had to be postponed from last year because of the pandemic, people can choose either a 1.8 mile or four-mile walk, leaving at 10am on Saturday, September 11.

It costs £12 for adults and £6 for under 18s to sign up, and every pound raised by participants for the charity is matched by the Frank and Evelyn Brake Connect Fund.

Broadcaster and journalist Dave Clark, who is supporting the event a decade on from being diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 44, said: "My 10 years living with Parkinson's means walking is becoming increasingly difficult, but I’m determined to stay positive and not let my condition hold me back.

"I'd encourage everyone to support Parkinson's UK by taking on a walking challenge that works for them - whatever your level or ability, you can get involved."

For more information, visit events.parkinsons.org.uk/event/walk-parkinsons-blickling-estate/home