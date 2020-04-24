Search

Blickling in blue to mark Clap for Carers

PUBLISHED: 15:32 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 24 April 2020

Blickling in blue to mark clap for carers. Picture: National Trust

Blickling in blue to mark clap for carers. Picture: National Trust

One of the region’s most historic houses was lit up in blue as part of the nationwide Clap for Carers event on Thursday night, April 23.

And the National Trust’s Blickling Hall will now be lit as a mark of support for the NHS every Thursday while the celebration takes place.

Heather Jermy, general manager for the National Trust at the Blickling Estate, said: “Staff working on the frontline of the NHS deserve so much gratitude for everything they are doing in these difficult times and we wanted to find a way to play our part in saying thank you.

“We are proud to light up Blickling Hall in blue as a mark of support and thanks to all the frontline staff who are working so hard to keep people safe.

“We’ll be turning the lights on Blickling blue every Thursday as the nation joins in to Clap for Carers.”

Topic Tags:

