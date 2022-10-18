Gallery

Have you been wondering why there's been a bumper crop of acorns this year?

Across the UK, trees are having what's known as a mast year. This is when certain species of trees and shrub produce a huge amount of their nuts or fruits.

The phenomenon is particularly apparent at Blickling Estate, where the forest floor has turned into a thick carpet of acorns, beech nuts, hawthorn berries, chestnuts, hazelnuts and other tree seeds.

Big fat acorns in abundance at the Blickling estate as this mast year is producing a bumper crop of most tree seeds, nuts, berries and chestnuts. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Stuart Banks, 44, countryside manager at the estate, said: "I've never seen anything like it before."

A mast year normally happens every four to five years, but this year's crop has been unusually large.

"This year we had a warm, mild spring," Mr Banks said. "There were lots of pollinating insects flying around, lots of pollinated flowers. That has meant lots of nuts."

Another factor in that trees are under stress this year because of the extreme heat and drought of the summer. The abundance of seeds is a means of ensuring their genes survive.

"It takes a lot of energy for a tree to produce its seeds and it takes a couple of years to recover, but by producing so many seeds in one year, they flood the market, there are so many seeds the animals can't eat them all," Mr Banks said.

The bumper crop is good news for the forest's wildlife including squirrels, jays, badgers and mice which feed on the seeds.

"It is good because this year hedges produced their berries earlier than usual, so having an abundance of tree seeds is a good thing for birds going into the winter," Mr Banks said.

Mr Banks is part of a team of four rangers who maintain the trees and hedgerows around the estate, which includes 500 acres of woodland.

"I love trees, so to work in a place where I look after the trees is a privilege," he said.

He grew up in Kent.

"When I was a kid, I lived opposite a sweet chestnut woodland. I can remember the smell of the trees, jumping in leaves, climbing trees, picking chestnuts," he said.

On social media, some have commented that a mast year foreshadows a harsh, cold winter - but Mr Banks was not convinced.

"I think trees are amazing," he said, "but I don't think they can predict the future."

