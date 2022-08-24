News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Great British Dog Walk set for Blickling Estate

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:49 PM August 24, 2022
Dogs and owners outside stately home

Hundreds of dogs and their walkers are set for a charity walk at Blicking Estate on September 11. - Credit: Hearing Dogs for Deaf People

Hundreds of dogs and their owners are set to take part in a charity walk in north Norfolk.

The event, organised by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, will take place at Blickling Estate on Sunday, September 11.

There are 3km and 8km routes and the walk is suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

Walkers will set off in staggered time slots with the option to walk with others or in their own groups.

Tickets cost £12 on the day or £10 online. Children under 16 go free. The cost includes a free dog bandana, walker certificate and an activity pack to take on the walk.

Funds raised will help Hearing Dogs for Deaf People train more clever hearing assistance dogs for deaf people. Its dogs alert deaf children and adults to important and life-saving sounds, as well as providing emotional support and companionship.

To sign-up to the walk at Blickling, or for more information, visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk/gbdw



North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Campervan and motorhome drivers have been warned against transferring

Warning to campervan owners over dumping waste in public loos

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows fly over the track ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture

Norfolk Live News

Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sculthorpe Mill has been named among the country's best waterside pubs.

Norfolk spot named among UK's best waterside pubs

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Paddle boarders enjoying the North Walsham and Dilham Canal near Ebridge Lock. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Landowner to close path after abuse from dog owners letting pets off lead

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon