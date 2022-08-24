Great British Dog Walk set for Blickling Estate

Hundreds of dogs and their walkers are set for a charity walk at Blicking Estate on September 11. - Credit: Hearing Dogs for Deaf People

Hundreds of dogs and their owners are set to take part in a charity walk in north Norfolk.

The event, organised by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, will take place at Blickling Estate on Sunday, September 11.

There are 3km and 8km routes and the walk is suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

Walkers will set off in staggered time slots with the option to walk with others or in their own groups.

Tickets cost £12 on the day or £10 online. Children under 16 go free. The cost includes a free dog bandana, walker certificate and an activity pack to take on the walk.

Funds raised will help Hearing Dogs for Deaf People train more clever hearing assistance dogs for deaf people. Its dogs alert deaf children and adults to important and life-saving sounds, as well as providing emotional support and companionship.

To sign-up to the walk at Blickling, or for more information, visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk/gbdw







