News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

Blickling bathed in light in stunning festive display

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 7:10 PM November 29, 2021
Amy Seaman, membership and visitor welcome team leader, and Paula McGeachie, senior visitor experien

Amy Seaman, membership and visitor welcome team leader, and Paula McGeachie, senior visitor experience officer, at the garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The elegant facade and glorious gardens at Blickling Hall have been bathed in a stunning display of coloured light. 

Blickling's Christmas programme has launched giving people a festive excuse to visit the stately home, near Aylsham. 

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Each day as the daylight fades, from 3.30pm to 8pm, the hall, gardens, fountain and outbuildings including the temple and orangery are being lit up by thousands of coloured bulbs.

And the hall's historic rooms - open 10am to 2pm - have been decorated along a Victorian Christmas theme. 

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sebastian Billing, the hall's experience and visitor programming manager, said: "Christmas at Blickling has been a tradition for many years, but the format for this year is something new.

"The lighting technicians that we work with are wonderful and have a great vision and understanding of this place. They've come up with something very modern but also sympathetic - bold, bright colours set against classical lines."

Mr Billing said much of the work decorating the hall had been carried out by Blickling's dedicated team of volunteers. The hall's Christmas mornings and 'garden of light' events are running until December 19. 

Kali Malburn, visitor welcome and fundraising team leader, at the garden of lights at Blickling Hall

Kali Malburn, visitor welcome and fundraising team leader, at the garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. Picture: Danielle Booden

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden


Most Read

  1. 1 See inside this 17th century house with a hot tub and direct beach access
  2. 2 Your say: Should we close carparks at north Norfolk beauty spots?
  3. 3 Man made threats to hurt ex-partner's father
  1. 4 The £500,000 plan to redo two town loos
  2. 5 Nominees for the North Norfolk Awards 2021 revealed
  3. 6 Scarlett-Rose gets the chop for children's charity
  4. 7 Historic miller's house goes up for sale - and it needs renovating
  5. 8 Review: Cromer Pier Christmas Show at the Pavilion Theatre, Cromer
  6. 9 Young runners impress at regional championships
  7. 10 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
Aylsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The owners of K Hardware in Cromer Paul and Yvonne Kirkham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Retail

Hardware store owners to bid farewell after seven decades in business

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Reef in Sheringham

Video

First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
No 1 Cromer refurbishment

Panoramic views for every customer after award-winning restaurant's refurb

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A148, between Holt and Sheringham, has been closed following a crash between two cars.

Part of A148 closed due to crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon