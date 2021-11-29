Blickling bathed in light in stunning festive display

Gallery

Amy Seaman, membership and visitor welcome team leader, and Paula McGeachie, senior visitor experience officer, at the garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The elegant facade and glorious gardens at Blickling Hall have been bathed in a stunning display of coloured light.

Blickling's Christmas programme has launched giving people a festive excuse to visit the stately home, near Aylsham.

The garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Each day as the daylight fades, from 3.30pm to 8pm, the hall, gardens, fountain and outbuildings including the temple and orangery are being lit up by thousands of coloured bulbs.

And the hall's historic rooms - open 10am to 2pm - have been decorated along a Victorian Christmas theme.

Sebastian Billing, the hall's experience and visitor programming manager, said: "Christmas at Blickling has been a tradition for many years, but the format for this year is something new.

"The lighting technicians that we work with are wonderful and have a great vision and understanding of this place. They've come up with something very modern but also sympathetic - bold, bright colours set against classical lines."

Mr Billing said much of the work decorating the hall had been carried out by Blickling's dedicated team of volunteers. The hall's Christmas mornings and 'garden of light' events are running until December 19.

Kali Malburn, visitor welcome and fundraising team leader, at the garden of lights at Blickling Hall and Estate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

