Fireworks season gets under way in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:05 AM October 26, 2022
Fireworks bursting into colourful light over Blakeney on the north Norfolk coast.

Fireworks bursting into colourful light over Blakeney on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Mandy Edwards

The start of the fireworks season has gone off with a bang in north Norfolk. 

Thousands of people lined the Quay in Blakeney to gaze in wonder at the village's annual display - which marks the end of the peak period for visitors - on October 22. 

Rosemary Thew, chairman of the parish council, which organises the fireworks, said the event raised money for local projects.

She said: "The feedback was very good and everybody seemed to have a good time."

North Walsham Rugby Club is hosting a Halloween fireworks show on October 30, 4pm-8pm, at their grounds off the B1150.

Wroxham Barns in Hoveton will host a 'low bang' firework event on November 3 and 4. 

Overstrand's fireworks take place on November 5 in Paul's Lane car park, with a bonfire starting at 7pm. 

North Walsham Memorial Park will host fireworks on Sunday, November 6, with entry starting at 3.30pm. There will be food, drink and live music in the lead up to the display. 

