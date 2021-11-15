News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

North Norfolk village named one of the prettiest in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:51 PM November 15, 2021
'Blakeney' village sign in the foreground with north Norfolk coastal quay behind it and huge sweeping Norfolk sky

Blakeney has been named as one of the prettiest villages in the UK by The Times.  - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk village has been named as one of the prettiest villages in the UK by The Times. 

Blakeney was praised by the publication for its "lovely tangle of flinty houses" and was the only village in Norfolk to feature on the list. 

James Stewart, who compiled the list for The Times, said: "Burnham Market is Norfolk’s crowd-puller. Give me Blakeney any day.

"Still salty, the former port is a lovely tangle of flinty houses, with children crabbing off the quay, old boys with accents you can chew on, and Morston Marsh stretching to infinity."

The Blakeney Hotel PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Blakeney Hotel which was recommend by The Times. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Mr Stewart also made a number of recommendations for things to do, places to eat, and places to stay in the village. 

He suggested heading out "beneath vast skies, deep-breathing briny air, or join Beans Boats to see Britain’s largest seal colony". 

Other recommendations included The Moorings Restaurant in High Street and Blakeney Hotel.

Blakeney was previously named one of The Telegraph's most beautiful places to visit in the UK. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Section of beach closed and bomb squad called after object found
  2. 2 11 of Norfolk's most beautiful shops
  3. 3 £92,000 project to upgrade beach chalets starts
  1. 4 The £7m plan to boost sea defences at two popular resorts
  2. 5 Short film shot on Norfolk beach is released
  3. 6 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
  4. 7 Controversial plan for 350 new homes to go on show
  5. 8 Startling new images reveal extent of Happisburgh erosion
  6. 9 Bid for 12 homes recommended for approval despite sewage concerns
  7. 10 Footpath in north Norfolk closed for two weeks

The village was described by the newspaper as "one of Norfolk's prettiest coastal villages, with its small flint cottages in the back lanes and a narrow, winding high street".

Visit Norfolk
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jerry Jarvis, from Sheringham, is selling his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler from Only Fools and Horses. 

Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler lookalike sold at auction

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The old Shannocks site in Sheringham. 

Developer seeking to change plans for old hotel site

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Graham Jones at North Walsham train station carpark

'Unreadable' - Writing on car park sign slammed for being too small

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The site off Station Road in Sheringham

Bid for block of holiday lets near train station thrown out

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon