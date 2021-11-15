North Norfolk village named one of the prettiest in the UK

Blakeney has been named as one of the prettiest villages in the UK by The Times. - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk village has been named as one of the prettiest villages in the UK by The Times.

Blakeney was praised by the publication for its "lovely tangle of flinty houses" and was the only village in Norfolk to feature on the list.

James Stewart, who compiled the list for The Times, said: "Burnham Market is Norfolk’s crowd-puller. Give me Blakeney any day.

"Still salty, the former port is a lovely tangle of flinty houses, with children crabbing off the quay, old boys with accents you can chew on, and Morston Marsh stretching to infinity."

The Blakeney Hotel which was recommend by The Times. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Mr Stewart also made a number of recommendations for things to do, places to eat, and places to stay in the village.

He suggested heading out "beneath vast skies, deep-breathing briny air, or join Beans Boats to see Britain’s largest seal colony".

Other recommendations included The Moorings Restaurant in High Street and Blakeney Hotel.

Blakeney was previously named one of The Telegraph's most beautiful places to visit in the UK.

The village was described by the newspaper as "one of Norfolk's prettiest coastal villages, with its small flint cottages in the back lanes and a narrow, winding high street".