Show finds new base after bakery takes over its home

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:12 AM July 7, 2021    Updated: 10:23 AM July 7, 2021
Victor Cracknell, guild chairman and worthy master of the Blakeney Guild of Many Crafts.

Victor Cracknell, guild chairman and worthy master of the Blakeney Guild of Many Crafts.

They are steeped in tradition, but members of a north Norfolk crafters are now looking firmly to the future.

The Blakeney Guild of Many Crafts is marking its 70rth anniversary this year and will host its annual exhibition at a new venue - the Sheringham Masonic Centre in Cromer Road. 

Victor Cracknell, guild chairman and worthy master, said: "This is the first time in this very special year that the annual exhibition will be held in Sheringham." 

The exhibition used to take place at Blakeney's St Nicholas Church Hall, which has now become a Two Magpies Bakery. 

The Blakeney Guild of Many Crafts will host its annual exhibition at the Sheringham Masonic Centre. 

The Blakeney Guild of Many Crafts will host its annual exhibition at the Sheringham Masonic Centre.

The guild is run by a committee known as the court, with traditional officers including a worthy master, deputy worthy master and bursar.

Mr Cracknell said: "Although these titles may appear quaint and old fashioned, we are a forward-thinking guild who are looking forward to celebrating another 70 years."

The exhibition will feature the works of 26 crafters covering areas including  wood turning, textile arts and designs, stained and fused glass, sculpture and jewellery.

It will run from July 31 to August 15, 10am-4.30pm.

