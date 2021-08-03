Guild's first show in new home hailed a success
- Credit: Supplied by Karen Stuart
The first Sheringham exhibition of a crafters' group that dates back 70 years has been hailed a success.
The Blakeney Guild of Many Crafts has hosted its first exhibition at Masonic Centre in Cromer Road. The event used to be at Blakeney's St Nicholas Church Hall, but is now at Two Magpies Bakery.
The exhibition was also the first official event attended by Sheringham's mayor Peter Ratcliffe since he began the role in May.
After cutting a ribbon to open the exhibition Mr Ratcliffe, who was representing the town council alongside deputy mayor Sue Brisbane, was presented with a gavel which had been created by Victor Cracknell, and said he would use it during council meetings.
The guild was founded in 1951 to maintain the standards and ensure that crafting skills did not die out, an aim which goes back to the earliest days of craft guilds in the 15th Century.
You may also want to watch:
The exhibition is open daily until August 15 from 10am to 4.30pm.
Most Read
- 1 Pioneering boat will make Norfolk coast more accessible
- 2 Hardware store owners retiring after more than 60 years
- 3 Covid infection rates plummet in Norfolk
- 4 Vets announces temporary closure due to staff shortages
- 5 Dad uses son's ashes in a tattoo on his leg
- 6 7 things every child in Norfolk should do before they are five
- 7 Your say - What is your favourite restaurant in north Norfolk?
- 8 Signalling fault causes delays on north Norfolk train lines
- 9 Every Norfolk primary school rated as 'Outstanding'
- 10 Sisters reopen popular riverside pub