Guild's first show in new home hailed a success

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 7:55 AM August 3, 2021   
Sheringham mayor Peter Ratcliffe at the  Blakeney Guild of Many Crafts' 70th anniversary exhibition. 

The first Sheringham exhibition of a crafters' group that dates back 70 years has been hailed a success. 

The Blakeney Guild of Many Crafts has hosted its first exhibition at Masonic Centre in Cromer Road. The event used to be at Blakeney's St Nicholas Church Hall, but is now at Two Magpies Bakery.

Sheringham deputy mayor Sue Brisbane at the  Blakeney Guild of Many Crafts' 70th anniversary exhibition. 

The exhibition was also the first official event attended by Sheringham's mayor Peter Ratcliffe since he began the role in May.

After cutting a ribbon to open the exhibition Mr Ratcliffe, who was representing the town council alongside deputy mayor Sue Brisbane, was presented with a gavel which had been created by Victor Cracknell, and said he would use it during council meetings.

Sheringham mayor Peter Ratcliffe at the  Blakeney Guild of Many Crafts' 70th anniversary exhibition. 

The guild was founded in 1951 to maintain the standards and ensure that crafting skills did not die out, an aim which goes back to the earliest days of craft guilds in the 15th Century.

The exhibition is open daily until August 15 from 10am to 4.30pm.




