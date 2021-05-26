News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'I couldn't believe it when I saw it' - Baby blackbirds nesting in tractor

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:18 PM May 26, 2021   
Blackbird chicks were discovered nesting inside a tractor in Upper Sheringham by Jon Dorey. 

When you lift the bonnet of a tractor you would ordinarily expect to hear the roar of an engine rather than the chirping of chicks. 

But the latter sounds is what filled the ears of Upper Sheringham man Jon Dorey, who found five baby blackbirds nesting on top of the exhaust manifold in one of the tractors on his property. 

Blackbird chicks were discovered nesting inside a tractor in Upper Sheringham. 

Mr Dorey, who runs a joinery business, said: "There sat five little blackbirds - I couldn't believe it when I saw it. I needed to use that tractor, but luckily I've got another one exactly the same so I parked it up next to it and gently moved the nest.

"They've now got their eyes open, their mother has been feeding them and they look ready to fledge."

Blackbird chicks were discovered nesting inside a tractor in Upper Sheringham. 

Mr Dorey said he would continue to keep an eye on the birds to make sure they were OK. 

It follows the discovery of another unusual nesting spot in north Norfolk - a bird has taken up residence inside a letter box in Bodham.

