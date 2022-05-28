News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Litter picker joined by MP Duncan Baker for Sheringham clean up

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:48 PM May 28, 2022
MP Duncan Baker and Paul Bailey litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham. Pictures: Archant

MP Duncan Baker and Paul Bailey litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A community litter picker was joined by an MP in his latest effort to clear the region of rubbish. 

Paul Bailey, a parish councillor from Binham, was helped  by North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in collecting at  Pretty Corner Woods near Sheringham on May 28.

MP Duncan Baker and Paul Bailey litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham. Pictures: Archant

MP Duncan Baker and Paul Bailey litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Earlier this month, the 65-year-old explained the strange things he has found on the side of the road, from Guinea pigs, a mysterious safe and car parts.

This time he discovered protractors, perfume and make-up buried under the soil - as well as a dolphin ornament with a happy mother's day message on it.

Car parts which Paul Bailey found whilst litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham.

Car parts which Paul Bailey found whilst litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham. - Credit: Paul Bailey

MP Duncan Baker litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham. Pictures: Archant

MP Duncan Baker litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Baker said: “I was shocked at the amount of rubbish and litter on the sides of our roads.

"It opened our eyes to what we need to do and try to reduce the rubbish."

Bags of litter collected by Paul Bailey and Duncan Baker whilst litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham.

Bags of litter collected by Paul Bailey and Duncan Baker whilst litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham. - Credit: Paul Bailey

Mr Bailey is asking North Norfolk District Council to install bins in lay-bys, and change policy around recycling charges.

Mr Baker said he supports his campaign to get more bins at all of Norfolk's beauty spots.

MP Duncan Baker and Paul Bailey litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham. Pictures: Archant

MP Duncan Baker and Paul Bailey litter picking at Pretty Corner in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman


