Litter picker joined by MP Duncan Baker for Sheringham clean up

A community litter picker was joined by an MP in his latest effort to clear the region of rubbish.

Paul Bailey, a parish councillor from Binham, was helped by North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in collecting at Pretty Corner Woods near Sheringham on May 28.

Earlier this month, the 65-year-old explained the strange things he has found on the side of the road, from Guinea pigs, a mysterious safe and car parts.

This time he discovered protractors, perfume and make-up buried under the soil - as well as a dolphin ornament with a happy mother's day message on it.

Mr Baker said: “I was shocked at the amount of rubbish and litter on the sides of our roads.

"It opened our eyes to what we need to do and try to reduce the rubbish."

Mr Bailey is asking North Norfolk District Council to install bins in lay-bys, and change policy around recycling charges.

Mr Baker said he supports his campaign to get more bins at all of Norfolk's beauty spots.

