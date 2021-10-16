What does the ice-cream man do during winter?

Published: 7:00 AM October 16, 2021

Swallows and ospreys fly south, hedgehogs hibernate - but what do ice-cream vendors do during winter?

For Bill Henderson, who runs the popular Cream of Norfolk ice-cream van in Sheringham, it's a case of ticking off a list of household chores.

This winter, the 54-year-old will park up his van for the last time at the end of October.

Cream of Norfolk ice cream van owned by Bill Henderson from Sheringham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I'm normally glad to get a few days rest," he says. "But then I start thinking of new products and ideas for the new season. I already have four new knickerbocker glories I'm putting on the van next year."

"The business never stops in my head."

In the meantime, he also has a list of household chores to get through.

"I have a list of jobs my wife has written down for me. This winter I have a sink to fit and a garden room to erect, 20 foot by ten foot, and other little jobs around the house."

Mr Henderson started selling frozen goods seven years ago.

He used to work at Woodfields special needs school but developed a degenerative spinal condition and was let go in 2010.

Then followed four years of steroid spinal injections and radio pulse therapy. He was nearly full time in a wheelchair and in 2014 had major spine surgery, which left him with some nerve damage but also some quality of life back.

His decision to start selling ice cream came about when he and his partner, Liz Henderson, 50, would go out with their six children and struggle to buy any treats due to the expense.

"As soon as I was able to work again it was hard to find a job that suited my limited ability. I had done a few years on an ice cream van when I left school and though this could be it."

Mr Henderson bought and restored an old transit van and first took it out in 2015.

This winter, it will sit in the front driveway for three months until February half-term, when he will take it out again.

"I always worry I've been away to long," he says. "Then by the end of the first day I have so many people come and say how glad they are to see me back, and so a new season starts and I love it."

During the summer, he takes the van out from 10am to 5pm, parking at a lay-by near Beeston Regis on Cromer Road.